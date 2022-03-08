Explained: Metaverse and how it will shape the future of cinema, filmmaking and viewing

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/READYPLAYERONE The poster of Ready Player One movie that explains virtual world

The buzzword in the internet generation today is Metaverse. While it is still in its infancy, a lot of tech and entertainment-based companies have already set their eyes on 'the future' and are investing huge sums in building and providing technology that gives people the taste of the Metaverse. Basically, Metaverse is a virtual world that integrates the elements of the physical world within it, thus giving the users access to a new environment, opportunity to interact with people, consume content among other things, but virtually.

In India, production house Pooja Entertainment announced it has acquired virtual land in the metaverse for its upcoming projects. It has been named Poojaverse. The trailer of Prabhas starter Radhe Shyam was also released on the Metaverse and gathered a good response from the viewers. As this new tech gains ground in India, we see how Metaverse can change entertainment conception and consumption in the future.

Metaverse

Facebook, now called Meta, founder Mark Zuckerberg explained Metaverse, saying, "You’re going to be able to bring things from the physical world into the metaverse. Almost any type of media that can be represented digitally: photos, video, art, music, movies, music, books, games, you name it.”

The Metaverse is a space created on the internet that uses 3-D virtual environments. People interacting in this environment will be able to create their own avatar or character that represents them, place that avatar in a virtual space, manipulate them with hardware like VR tools and effectively live a life in this space that includes consuming a variety of art forms and visual entertainment - including films, describes indepthcine.com.

Effectively, this means that if you want to visit a museum, a video game parlour, amusement park or cinema halls, the 'avatar' will do it for you in a virtually created space for that specific purpose.

What Metaverse means for filmmaking?

There are huge implications for movie-making as far as metaverse is concerned. The shooting can take place in a virtual world via avatars or scenes shot in the real world can be projected into the Metaverse. This will reduce the reliance on live location, crew and essential filmmaking gear like lights and sound. To what extent money can be saved in this process is still a question as the cost saved will be transferred in the hiring of programmers and experts of the Metaverse. Promotions techniques and costs will also vary in the Metaverse. But, the good part is that the physical deterrents of filmmaking will no longer exist and access will be unrestrained.

Film and TV exhibition

The film viewing experience will change since people will no longer be required to physically move to a cinema hall or multiplex to watch movies. Their avatars in the digital world will do it for them. Interaction with and within this environment will happen through VR tech. Here's how movies can be enjoyed in a Metaverse. Similarly, TV may be replaced with VR glasses. Check out how the cinema visiting experience will look like in the Metaverse.

Movies and series to watch to understand Metaverse

Movies and TV series like The Matrix, Ready Player One, Free Guy, Westworld and Black Mirror episode Striking Vipers will help you understand the concept of the Metaverse better.

COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed how we interact with and within the world around us. The digital is the future and the companies adapting to the Metaverse now will surely have the first-mover advantage.