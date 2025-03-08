Empowering women is important: Anupam Kher celebrates International Women's Day On International Women's Day, Anupam Kher highlights the importance of women's empowerment, reflecting on their vital role in society and celebrating their contributions.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, veteran actor Anupam Kher shared his thoughts on the critical role women play in both families and society. In a conversation with ANI, Kher emphasized the importance of women’s empowerment and their indispensable role in shaping individuals' lives.

Reflecting on his personal experiences, Kher said, "The first person who comes into the life of a person is a woman in the form of the mother. A mother is the first love of everyone. I was raised in a house where I saw women being given a lot of respect." He further expressed his belief that Women's Day should be celebrated every day, asserting that, "I celebrate Women's Day every day." Kher also wished everyone a happy Women’s Day, highlighting the necessity of empowering women.

International Women's Day, celebrated annually on March 8, serves as a global recognition of the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women around the world.

This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the strength and contributions of women, calling them "Nari Shakti." In a post on X, PM Modi announced that his social media platforms would be taken over by women from various fields, allowing them to showcase their accomplishments.

“We bow to our Nari Shakti on #WomensDay! Our Government has always worked for empowering women, reflected in our schemes and programmes. Today, as promised, my social media properties will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields!” said the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher is gearing up for his upcoming film, Tumko Meri Kasam, directed by Vikram Bhatt. The movie, loosely inspired by the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF, a nationwide fertility clinic chain, also stars actors Ishwak Singh, Adah Sharma, and Esha Deol in significant roles. Produced by Indira Entertainment and presented by Mahesh Bhatt, the film is set to release on March 21. Music for the movie is composed by Prateek Walia, with lyrics by Vikram Bhatt and Shweta Bothra.

As International Women’s Day continues to inspire global discussions about gender equality and women's rights, voices like Anupam Kher's and the government’s efforts to amplify women's contributions across sectors further strengthen the call for empowerment and equal recognition for women everywhere.

