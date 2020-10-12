Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavashi to release in 2021 while Ranveer’s 83 to hit the screens on Christmas

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEERSINGH/AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh's 83 release dates announces

After government has declared the re-opening of the movie theatres, the filmmakers have started scheduling the release dates of their films. Earlier the movies were released on OTT platforms due to the COVID-19 pandemic but now the producers are keen to give their films a theatrical run again.

Recently, the makers of Ranveer Singh's 83 have decided to release the film on Christmas while, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi too is going to hit the big screen next year.

it was being speculated that fans will get to watch Sooravanshi in Diwali but the film has been postponed for 2021. However, Akshay's fans will get to see his other film Laxmmi Bomb which will be releasing on November 9.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror Reliance Entertainment's CEO Shibasish Sarkar who is also co-producing 83 and Sooryavanshi said, “We definitely don’t want to change the date of 83 for Sooryavanshi. The sport drama is still slated to release on Christmas. We have to decide on the new date of Sooryavanshi with the director and actor, but the film should release between January and March.”

83 which is based on India's first cricket world cup victory is directed by Kabir Khan. in the film, Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of former Indian captain Kapil Dev. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone who is also in the film will be seen playing his wife Romi Dev. Apart from the duo 83 has a lot of other stars who are all set to step into the shoes of the legendary cricketers.

Meanwhile, talking about Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, this Akshay Kumar starrer is one of the much-awaited films of the actor. It also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role and will be having guest appearances from actors like Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

