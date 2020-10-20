Image Source : TWITTER/@GURUOFFICIAL Guru Randhawa's 'Naach Meri Rani' featuring Nora Fatehi is out

The much-awaited foot-tapping song 'Naach Meri Rani' featuring Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi is finally out. In the music video, Nora plays a robot that grooves to Guru's tunes wherein she is totally slaying her futuristic and robotic moves.

As the video starts, Guru Randhawa is seen working on his robot in a lab when his robot aka Nora Fatehi comes to life. We see Nora killing in a black leather jumpsuit with red hair. Later, she dons a dazzling silver attire with purple hair. While Guru could be seen wearing a slick leather jacket.

Meanwhile, Taking to the twitter, Guru wrote "#NaachMeriRani is finally out now on YouTube! Congratulations to everyone involved in the making. And fans, keep the love coming and tune in now."

This high-powered dance track has been choreographed by Bosco Martis and composed by Tanishk Bagchi, with vocals by Guru Randhawa and Nikhita Gandhi.

Earlier, the Punjabi singer shared a BTS video from ‘Naach Meri Rani’ where he wrote - “Rehearsals make it perfect”. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Guru posted a video of him practicing on the hookline of the song, along with the choreographer.

“Rehearsals makes it perfect. Thanks to @BoscoMartis sir and team for making me learn steps on #NaachMeriRani, Out on 20.10.20,” Guru captioned the video.

He further tweeted "I can’t wait to show you all the most amazing and the ultra classic and futuristic video i have done so far. Naach Meri Rani will be new for all of you. Thanks for loving it already."

