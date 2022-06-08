BLACKPINK's Jennie updates official YouTube channel amid dating rumours with BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PREDICTION_IDOL Jennie and Kim Taehyung

K-pop group BLACKPINK's Jennie has been in the headlines lately for her dating rumours with BTS' Vaka Kim Taehyung. Some pictures of the duo went viral on the internet in which they were seen in a car on the Jeju island. While the authenticity of the pictures is still questionable, fans have been waiting for the duo to drop a hint or else, just make it official. Meanwhile, both Jennie and Kim Taehyung are busy in their professional commitments. Amid the rumours of dating, the BLACKPINK band member updated her official YouTube channel.

Jennie updated a video on her YouTube channel on June 6 and said, "I'm only human so it's hard to quit scrolling my phone after getting in bed." "These days, I'm trying to turn off my phone, and play a movie I wanted to watch or music," she added.

Jennie also said, "I've never tried because I was shy, but I want to work on my YouTube channel with my team. By talking with my crew, I want to make a nickname for our subscribers and more communication with them."

Talking about the viral photo taken on Jeju Island, V and Jennie were seen wearing sunglasses and driving on Jeju. Some pointed out that Jennie and V posted photos of Jeju's trip on their social media, making the rumours more trustful. Their agencies have still stayed silent over the rumours'.

Earlier, V had accidentally followed Jennie on Instagram and gave air to their dating rumours. Also, the two singers returned to social media on the same day soon after their pics went viral. While V posted a black and white photo of himself on his personal Instagram, Jennie shared two photos of Blackpink on her Instagram a few minutes later.

(With ANI inputs)