Anna Faris opens up about staying with cheating ex

Anna Faris talked about her cheating ex on her podcast, "Anna Faris Is Unqualified"

Actress Anna Faris is getting candid about a previous relationship where she was cheated on. On Sunday's installment of her podcast "Anna Faris Is Unqualified", the 43-year-old actress opened up to her episode guest, tattoo artist Kat Von D, about a past partner who was unfaithful - and why she didn't trust her gut when she rightfully suspected the cheating, reports people.com.

"I woke him up in the middle of the night and was like, ‘Are you f-ing so-and-so?' and he was like, ‘You're crazy,'" Faris said, not naming the ex.

She added: "I'm pretty oblivious sometimes, you know - especially in relationships, of course I don't want to believe that anything (is wrong)... but there was that gut feeling that was starting to grow more and more."

Reflecting on the circumstances, Faris said she now realizes that she "chose to bury" her inklings of infidelity because of the stigma she believes women face when speaking out about couple's quarrels.

She said, "Not to be too gender-specific. I do think as women we're sort of taught to suppress fear or suspicion because we might be deemed as suspicious or neurotic or crazy or whatever."

Faris said she then stayed in the relationship for a few more years before she found out through friends that her accusations were valid. "I think in my case, I was like, ‘Okay, maybe he's right, maybe I am crazy,'" she said.

Faris and her ex-husband Chris Pratt split in August 2017 after eight years of marriage, and the two finalized their divorce in November 2018. The pair share 7-year-old son Jack. Prior to her coupling with Pratt, Faris was married to actor Ben Indra.

The actress is currently romantically linked to cinematographer Michael Barrett, whom she began dating in 2017 after they met working on the film Overboard.