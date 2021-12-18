Vicky Kaushal posts sun-kissed selfie as he returns to work but fans want to know where is Katrina Kaif

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF, VICKY KAUSHAL Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal

After a splendid wedding to Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal has returned to work. The actor on Saturday morning informed that he will be resuming his film shoot by posting a sun-kissed selfie. In the photo, Vicky is seen travelling in a car and looking outside the window. He captioned the photo by posting a coffee cup emoji and clapper board.

Soon after he shared the photo on his verified Instagram account, fans rushed to the comment section to enquire about Katrina Kaif. While some asked where is she, others teased him saying he's returning to work without the actress. "Bhai Katrina kidhar hai?" wrote a user, while another asked him about the halwa Katrina prepared recently for her first 'rasoi'. "Aur bhaiya halwa kaisa that," a fan asked. Many others asked if the newlyweds will be doing a film together. Take a look:

While Vicky did not mention what project he will be shooting for, he is expected to work on his upcoming films, 'Govinda Naam Mera' and 'Sam Bahadur'.

For the unversed, the newly-wed celebrity couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif returned to Mumbai earlier this week from an undisclosed location after a week of wedding festivities. The two were photographed at the Mumbai airport as they wore outfits complementing each other. While Katrina wore a pink coloured salwar kurta, Vicky sported an ivory coloured shirt paired with beige coloured pants. Katrina rounded her look with open tresses, vermillion, red bangles and big earrings as they were welcomed to the city by the fans.

The actors tied the knot on December 9 in an intimate ceremony that was marked by the presence of family and close friends. The wedding celebrations began from December 7 and saw ceremonies of 'Mehendi', 'Haldi' and 'Sangeet'. Post their marriage, the two have been sharing heartwarming pictures from the wedding celebrations.

Meanwhile, Katrina is also expected to soon resume on her projects. She has 'Phone Bhoot' and 'Tiger 3' in the pipeline.