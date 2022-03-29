Milind Soman teaching his 83-year-old mother to ride bicycle leaves netizens in aww; Arjun Rampal reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MILIND SOMAN Milind Soman continues to share fitness videos of himself and of his family members on his Instagram handle.

Age is just a number and fitness enthusiast and actor Milind Soman continues to prove so, this time through his mother. Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, the 56-year-old actor shared pictures and videos of his 83-years-old aai, Usha Soman, learning how to ride the cycle again, almost after 25 years. In the caption, he wrote, "Aai cycling after about 25 years! Keep doing what you love but practice regularly. Not bad for 83 years."

Take a look:

The post flooded with likes and love-filled comments. "My cuties," Milind's wife Ankita Konwar wrote. Actpr Arjun Rampal also dropped red heart emojis. "It was so nice to meet you all on the beach today. Your aai riding this cycle at this age is such an inspiration for all of us," a social media user commented.

Milind continues to share fitness videos of himself and of his family members on his Instagram handle. For her 81st birthday in 2020, his aai marked the special day by doing pushups. Sharing the video on his Instagram, the actor wrote, "3rd July 2020. 81 amazing years celebrated with birthday in lockdown. Party with 15pushups and a jaggery vanilla almond cake baked by @ankita_earthy. happy birthday Aai. keep smiling!!"

Previously, Ankita Konwar shared this video of Usha Soman doing one-legged box jumps with her. He captioned the post as, "If I live to be 80 someday, my only wish is to approach it as fit as you are. May you inspire many more."

For the unversed, Milind welcomed 2022 by finishing his last long run of 2021. The supermodel with his wife Ankita and friends covered 110 km from Lathi to Sam in Jaisalmer. He also shared that his eight-year-long tradition of going on long runs is his way of ending the old year and welcoming the new one with a reaffirmation of his strength. Milind and Ankita tied the knot in 2018 in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug.

