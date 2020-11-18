Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKYKAUSHAL09 Vicky Kaushal is back on set, drops a photo with script in hand

Many Bollywood actors have been struggling over the past few months, due to the Coronavirus pandemic as their shoots were halted or taken a break from. Many projects too were put on hold. Now, as the economy and theatres are opening back up, stars too are returning to work. Recently to join back the work is actor Vicky Kaushal. In his current Instagram post on Wednesday, the actor seemed to be overjoyed about returning on sets as he shared photos from his vanity van in the morning, holding a script.

Vicky dropped photos that gave us a glimpse of his happiness on being back at work. In the photos, the URI star could be seen flaunting his million-dollar smile in a clean-shaven look. He shows a victory sign as he goes through a script in his hand.

With the photos, Vicky put up a caption and left fans wondering as to which new project he was kicking off. Vicky wrote, "Shubh Aarambh."

Reacting to the post, his fans and followers around the world, wished him luck. "All the best Mr. perfect," said a user. While another wrote "Best wishes."

Compliment his shaved look, a fan commented "OMG YOU LOOK SO GOOD WITHOUT YOUR BEARD YOU ARE SO HANDSOME OH MY GOSH." Another user said "That smile just made my day."

Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in Dharma Productions', Bhoot. The actor has a couple of projects lined up including Sardar Udham Singh with Shoojit Sircar and Ashwatthama with Aditya Dhar. Apart from this, it is reported that Vicky also may be a part of Yash Raj Films' comedy film with Manushi Chhillar.