Sushmita Sen puts on her 'thinking pout' after sharing a cryptic post on men 

Actress Sushmita Sen has a massive fan base on her social media platforms. She often shares and interacts with her fans and followers from across the world. The actress on Thursday gave fans a glimpse of a pensive moment from a day out at the sea. She prefers to define the expression as the thinking pout. "My #thinkingpout. Whenever I am at Sea, I have a beautiful perspective of both land and ocean... it's a place where I am neutral. I have learned that the best decisions are made from where you're neutral... and not from where you're torn!! #sharing #introspection #depth #lifelessons #perspective #strength. I love you guys! #duggadugga," she wrote with the image.

In the picture, Sushmita can be seen sitting on a ship as it sails in the sea. It seems like a candid capture as she is into deep thinking.

Sushmita Sen on Wednesday shared a cryptic post that reveals a hint of malice towards men, and a section of users were speculating if the actress had broken up with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Sushmita took to her Instagram account and shared an anonymous quote: "The problem is women think he will change, he won't. The mistake men make is thinking she'll never leave, she will."

"Moral of the story... He won't, She will, #factcheck #truethat. I love you guys!!! Mmuuuaaah," she added.

Earlier, today she also shared a picture with her mother and sister-in-law Asopa Charu Sen. While sharing the same, Sushmita wrote, "Maa & daughters!!! We got each other's back!!! @subhra51 @asopacharu & #yourstruly #family #love #belonging #shakti I love you guys!!!! #duggadugga."

Sushmita made her comeback on screen with Ram Madhvani's web series Aarya last year. The series was a hit and a second season is in the offing. The series marked her return to the screen five years after her last release, the 2015 Bengali arthouse release, Nirbaak. In Bollywood, her last release was Anees Bazmee's 2010 multistarrer, No Problem.