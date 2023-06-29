Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput give major couple goals as they share vacation photos from Greece. See

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most adorable couples in the tinsel town. Ever since they exchanged vows, the pair have been very vocal about their love for each other. Now, it seems that the couple took some time off work and is now enjoying some family time. They are currently in Greece.

On Wednesday, Mira took to Instagram Story and posted a window selfie with her husband and actor Shahid Kapoor. She also gives us a glimpse of the beautiful view. Mira wore a white outfit and dark sunglasses, while Shahid opted for casual wear.

The star wife also shared a solo picture of herself where she can be seen posing on the steps with blue waters in the background. Mira looks stunning in a pink floral-printed bodysuit with white pants. For the outing, she opted for a beige hat and dark sunglasses. She captioned the post, "Postcard from Greece." As soon as she posted the picture, fans showered love by dropping heart emojis in the comment section.

For those unfamiliar, Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015. Their notable age gap of 13 years garnered attention, but their strong bond demonstrated that they are a perfect match. They now have two lovely children, Misha and Zain.

Shahid Kapoor's professional front

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are all set to star together in an upcoming film produced by Dinesh Vijan. The highly anticipated project, helmed by debutant Amit Joshi, will see Shahid and the Adipurush actress collaborating for the first time. Described as a "robotic" love story, the film's release date has been officially announced. Audiences can mark their calendars, as the untitled film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 7, 2023.

The actor was recently seen in Bloddy Daddy. The film is streaming on Jio Cinemas starting June 9. The action thriller has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who co-wrote the film with Aditya Basu and Siddharth–Garima. It also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.

