Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana turns into 'island girl.' Seen her Alibaug vacation pictures yet?

Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is an island girl, and she has proved it through her latest social media post. Suhana took to Instagram to share two pictures of herself, in which she is sitting on large rocks. "Island girl," she wrote while sharing them. The first is a short motion picture, showing Suhana sitting on rocks. She is barefoot and is wearing a one-shoulder black top with a black and white flowing skirt. The second one is a selfie, a close-up shot of her face and flaunts her glowing skin with minimal make-up.

While it isn't clear where the picture was clicked, it appears that the pictures are from her Alibaug vacation.

Suhana is preparing to join Bollywood after finishing her studies just like her father. Talking about Suhana's plans to join Bollywood, her BFF Ananya Panday earlier said, "I think she wants to finish her education and make the most of that and then whenever she wants to she will come back and act,” she said, and added, “She is really, really talented and I can’t just wait."

The star kid is studying filmmaking in New York. Currently, she is in Mumbai and spending time with her family. Suhana has already featured in short film called The Grey Part Of Blue. Sharing the film on YouTube, the director had written, “Incredibly happy to finally release The Grey Part of Blue. I am blessed to have worked alongside the most amazing and talented set of people, throughout what has been the most incredible journey. What a year, and what an experience. I want to say thank you to all of you for the continued support, and now for watching and sharing your feelings on the short film. All of it, thank you, it means the world.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh married Gauri Khan in 1991. The two welcomed their first child, son Aryan, in 1997. Daughter Suhana was born in 2000. In 2013, the couple welcomed their third child AbRam via surrogacy.

