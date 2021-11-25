Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan hints being heartbroken, here's why

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUHANA KHAN Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has hinted that she is all set to leave New York, where she was studying filmmaking at the New York University, and is heartbroken with the move. Suhana shared a post on Instagram hinting that she is all set to leave the big apple. She shared a monochrome picture of a building and a moving truck, which had "Don't worry. Even if you leave New York, you will always be a New Yorker," written on it.

To caption it, Suhana dropped a broken heart emoji. A slew of Suhana's friends shared messages on her comment section. One wrote: "New York already misses you." "You're going to do amazing things," said another. A friend simply wished her good luck.

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana is one of the most popular faces on social media. She is known for her bold and hot style on her social media in addition to speaking her mind. The superstar's daughter gets dressed in the costliest of outfits and pulls them off with confidence. Suhana's choice of outfits stands out from her contemporaries.

Check out some of her most trendy outfits:

At 21, even before her entry into showbiz, this star kid has is making a mark. Sometime back she even called out the prejudices of skin colour and she has to face mean comments because of her dusky complexion.

She had revealed how she was told she is ugly because of her skin tone since she was 12 years old. Suhana said she has not get her skin lightened, adding that she would never do it. She revealed her "comments on her "appearance" in her recent Instagram post along with a picture.

"There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old," she wrote.

"Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure."

She then urged to end colourism. "I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too.#endcolourism," she wrote.

Suhana is studying filmmaking in New York. The 21-year-old is SRK and Gauri Khan's second child, after their son Aryan, who was born in 1997. In 2013, the couple welcomed their third child AbRam via surrogacy.

-- IANS