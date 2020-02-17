Here's why Sara Ali Khan's passport photo gets her in trouble at American airports

Sara Ali Khan lost over 26 kgs weight before her debut film Kedarnath

Sara Ali Khan's weight loss journey has been an inspiring journey for many. Sara who used to be chubby and weighed little over 96 kgs surprised everyone with her transformation and look when she made her debut. However, her weight loss has also added a small problem in her life. Sara who has been busy with promotions of her latest release Love Aaj Kal revealed that the authorities at various airports especially in America look at her with suspicion because she looks different in her identity card pictures.

Speaking to comedy group East India Company, Sara said, “You know what happens is, because I was 96 kgs when I did my ID card picture, there’s a bit of a problem. Because they are like, ‘What?’ and then they put it together. Especially in America.”

Sara who studies at Columbia University underwent a big look transformation when she shed over 26kgs before her debut film Kedarnath.

“My regular visa, my student visa and me currently are all different. So, they are like, ‘What is going on? This is a bit shady.’ My surname is Sultan and it is America, so you can just imagine,” she said.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's latest release Love Aaj Kal opened to good response from the audience and despite getting mixed reviews from the critics the film managed to collect over Rs 12 crore on Day1. However, there has been dip since and the total collection of Love Aaj Kal stands at Rs 28.51 after 3 days of release.