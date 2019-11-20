Sapna Choudhary reveals secret behind her fab bod, sweats it out in gym

Sapna Choudhary shares her workout videos and fans are going gaga

Sapna Choudhary is giving some serious fitness goals to her social media fam with her latest workout video. The actress shared a glimpse of her workout session, revealing the secret behind her fab body. Just wishing for a good body is not enough, one needs to work hard for it and this is what Sapna's latest video is all about. Sporting a pink t-shirt along with printed pink jeggings and a cool hairdo, Sapna is inspiring her fans by sweating it out in the gym. In the caption, Sapna writes that she loves food, and that's why she has to workout hard to maintain her shape.

Sapna Choudhary's popularity knows no bounds. She enjoys 2 million followers on Instagram and keeps them entertained by regularly sharing a sneak-peek into her personal life. From giving a glimpse of her work mode to diva look, Sapna's Insta is a delight to scroll.

The Haryanavi dancer is a sensation on social media. Her flawless dance moves can make hearts skip a beat. Sapna, whose popularity was confined to Haryana and Delhi-NCR before her Bigg Boss stint, shot to fame after participating in Salman Khan's reality show.

Besides featuring in several music videos, Sapna has also worked in Bollywood movies like Nanu Ki Jaanu, Veerey Ki Wedding, Dosti Ke Side Effects among others.

