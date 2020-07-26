Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RICHACHADHA Richa Chadda makes her Twitter account private

Actor Richa Chadda on Saturday said she is making her Twitter account private as she has been spending long hours on the social media website. The actor shared a screenshot on Twitter that showed that she spend more than nine hours on Twitter and almost 20 hours on the phone throughout a week. The 33-year-old actor, who has almost four lakh followers on Twitter, is one of the most vocal celebrities from Bollywood. She has never minced her words when it comes to discussing important social and political issues.

"Am making my account private. It's not because this platform is toxic (the world is toxic Tbh ab kya karein). I am here to help, support, amplify, crack a joke only, but I have a deadline and this mindless scrolling takes too much time!" Richa said in a tweet.

In a recent blog post, Richa said the unkindness directed towards a person can be wide-ranging, from "mild displeasure" to even revenge. "It is being said that the industry seems to be divided between ‘insiders’ and 'outsiders’? In my opinion, the Hindi film industry and its entire eco-system is only divided between kind and unkind people.

"The spectrum of unkind begins at mild displeasure, thieving and at its worst, at the underbelly-level, manifests as a desire for sociopathic retribution," the "Gangs of Wasseypur" actor wrote. Richa said if one’s lucky, kindness, too, is expressed in a straightforward manner, with genuine people eventually finding each other to make lifelong bonds.

The actor said she has been at the receiving end of outsiders' unkind behaviour. "There are insiders who can be kind and generous, and outsiders who are punitive egomaniacs. In the nascent phase of my career, I was often 'cut to size' by outsiders.

"It took me all my strength to recover from various forms of subtle sabotage. But this is not about me. The tragic part is that everyone here has experienced a version of this," she added.

-With IANS, PTI inputs

