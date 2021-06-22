Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KUNALKEMMU Kunal Kemmu ready to be 'back on set' after getting vaccinated

Actor Kunal Kemmu on Monday received his jab of the coronavirus vaccine. Kemmu took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself getting vaccinated. "Vaccinated and ready to be back on set," the 38-year-old actor wrote. Kemmu, however, hasn't announced his upcoming projects yet.

Last year, the actor featured in films like "Malang" and the direct-to-digital comedy "Lootcase". He also headlined the crime thriller series "Abhay", the second season of which was released in 2020.

Have a look at his Insta post here:

The central government launched the nationwide drive in March this year to vaccinate everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities.

From May 1, the central and state governments started vaccinating people aged between 18 and 44.

India logged 53,256 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 88 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,99,35,221, while the active cases further reduced to 7,02,887, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.