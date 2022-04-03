Follow us on Image Source : FILEIMAGE Kartik Aaryan to fly out of India for 'Shehzada' shoot

Kartik Aaryan is all set to jet off the country for a long shoot schedule of his upcoming film 'Shehzada'. As per a source close to the star, "Kartik is flying out of India on April 2 night to shoot for Shehzada. He will be stationed there for almost 2 weeks for the schedule." Directed by Rohit Dhawan, 'Shehzada' also features Kriti Sanon.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna and Aman Gill, 'Shehzada', which is touted as an action-packed family musical film, will hit theatres on November 4, 2022.

Recently, the film came into limelight when the Hindi release of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' got cancelled to accommodate the Kartik Aaryan-starrer. It was being said that the Bollywood actor was the reason behind the same. However, the makers later clarified that it was the producers' call and Kartik never asked the makers to intervene or he never threatened to leave the film.

The producer Bhushan Kumar said: "We, the producers, felt that 'Shehzada' should release in theatres first and not the Hindi version of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', hence we requested Goldmines not to release the Hindi version, and release of the film is always the producers decision and not actor."

He said: "I have known Kartik since the beginning of his career. We have done multiple films together. He is one of the most professional actors I have worked with."

Apart from 'Shehzada', Kartik will be seen in his upcoming film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu. He also has 'Captain India', 'Freddy', and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his kitty.