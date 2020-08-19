Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT__SSR Justice can now be expected after SC verdict: Sushant's cousin Neeraj Kumar Bablu

Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin Neeraj Kumar Bablu on Wednesday expressed his satisfaction over the Supreme Court's decision for CBI probe in the death case of the actor. He said that the SC ruling ignites a new hope for the family.

BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar said that not only them but the fans of Sushant also wanted this. He said that this decision was "comforting". He said that now the CBI will investigate this case, which has "given ray of hope to justice for all of us".

CBI will begin the investigation soon and will question Rhea Chakraborty and her family. Reacting to the verdict, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, "The Hon'ble Supreme Court after examining the facts and circumstances of the case and the report of the Mumbai police, has observed that it will be the desired justice as Rhea herself called for a CBI investigation. The Hon'ble Supreme Court also observed that due to the allegations made by the two states of political interference against each other, it would be in the interest of justice to hand over the case to the CBI."

"Since the court has transferred the investigation to CBI invoking its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution of India, she will appear and face the investigation by the CBI as she has done earlier with the Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate. Rhea maintains that the truth will remain the same, whichever agency investigates the case," Maneshinde added.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. After which, his father K.K. Singh had lodged an FIR in Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna on July 25. In it actress and Sushant's friend Rhea Chakraborty was made the main accused.

The Bihar government later recommended a CBI probe into the matter. Rhea filed a petition in the apex court and requested to transfer the case registered in Patna to Mumbai, which has now been refused as the Mumbai Police has been asked to transfer the case to the CBI.

