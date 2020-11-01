Ishaan Khatter turns 25: Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Rajesh Khattar share adorable posts | Pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Ishaan Khatter turns 25: Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Rajesh Khattar share adorable posts

As Khaali Peeli actor Ishaan Khatter turned 25 on Sunday, his fans, friends and family posted wishes for him on social media. Some very sweet messages were shared for the actor on his birthday. The Udta Punjab actor and Ishaan's brother, Shahid Kapoor shared a cute picture on his Instagram profile to wish him on his special day.

He captioned the post: "Happy birthday Ishaan. May you be everything you deserve to be. Loads of love." Replying to the post, Ishaan wrote: "I love you bhai. Your blessings mean the world to me. Your light is the brightest and I'm lucky to soak it in."

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter's father Rajesh Khattar shared a picture collage, which had a throwback picture of the father-son duo on Instagram. "How wonderfully wheel of time is turning a gentle soul into a man of substance. Happy Birthday, Ishaan Khatter. Keep shining and rising son," he captioned the image.

Recently, to wish her Sunshine, Ishaan's Khaali Peeli co-star Ananya Panday shared a picture on Instagram and wrote: "Happy birthday little Mr Sunshine. Here's to more pancakes and adventures." The picture is a selfie where the two are posing for the camera while Ananya is giving a cute expression with her tongue sticking out.

Ishaan Khatter, son of Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azeem, made his acting debut with Beyond The Clouds in 2017. He was then starred in Dharma Productions 'Dhadak in 2018, opposite late actor Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor. Ishaan recently starred in Khaali Peeli alongside Ananya Panday. He was last seen in Mira Nair’s period drama series ‘A Suitable Boy’ co-starring Tabu. Apart from this, the actor will be seen in horror comedy Phone Bhoot.

