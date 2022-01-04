Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FAROUTAKHTAR Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar book venue for March wedding? Here's what we know

Highlights Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been in a romantic relationship for over three years

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are set to take the plunge into married life in March

Farhan Akhtar was earlier married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani and shares 2 daughters with her

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot in March, a report has suggested. Farhan and Shibani have never shied away from expressing their feelings for each other on social media and their deep love is evident in the mushy pictures they post every now and then. Shibani is also spotted at family gatherings with Farhan and it has been speculated that the two will take the plunge into married life sooner than later.

Now, a report has surfaced that Farhan and Shibani are set to be husband and wife by March of this year. Bollywood Life reported that the preparations have already begun with bookings made at a Mumbai's five-star hotel for the couple's D-day. Farhan and Shibani will reportedly be keeping the gathering very intimate as the threat of Coivid has not subsided and only close freinds and family members will be invited to partake in the festivities.

A source privy to the details told the website, "Farhan and Shibani were planning a lavish wedding in Mumbai on March 2022. However, now they will keep it low-key as the COVID cases have been rising once again and there are many Bollywood celebrities, too, who have been tested COVID positive. And so the couple has decided to get married among friends and family. Farhan and Shibani are living together and they don't want to delay their wedding amid the pandemic, and so, they thought to keep it an intimate affair."

About wedding venue bookings that have reportedly been made, the source further revealed, "The couple has booked a 5-star hotel as their wedding venue and have almost finalised everything. Shibani and Farhan, too, have chosen Sabyasachi outfits (like Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal) for their big day and will keep it minimal with pastel colours.”

This is not the first time that wedding rumours of Farhan and Shibani are doing the rounds in news report. Earlier, it was claimed that the much-in-love couple would take the next step in their relationship soon after the release of Toofaan. However, the movie released on OTT in July last year and no news of their impending wedding came through.

Shibani and Farhan have been in a relationship for more than three years now. After secretly dating for sometime, they made their romance official on social media in late 2018. Before Shibani, Farhan was married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani and shares two daughters with her. Meanwhile, Farhan will also be making his comeback as a director with upcoming feature film Jee Le Zaraa, which stars Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The anticipated movie will be releasing in 2023.