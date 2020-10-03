Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUPANWORLD Actress Mishti Mukherjee dies due to kidney failure

Actress Mishti Mukherjee who marked her brilliance in many films & music videos with her ace acting is no more. Due to the keto diet, her kidney failed in Bangalore and she breathed her last on Friday night, the actress suffered a lot of pain. She is survived by her parents and brother in her family. As per reports, her funeral procession took place on Saturday morning. She was suffering from kidney-related illness for the past few months. Her death comes as another shocking for the entertainment industry that has lost a lot of big stars in the year 2020 including Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, etc.

As per Latestly, statement from her rep reads, "Actress Mishti Mukherjee who marked her brilliance in many films & Music Videos with her ace acting is no more. Due to keto diet, her kidney failed in Bangalore and she breathed her last on Friday night, the actress suffered a lot of pain. Unforgettable and unfortunate loss. May her soul rest in peace. She is survived by her parents and brother."

Speaking about Mishti's professional background, she began her acting career with Bengali cinema and then turned into the Bollywood industry. She has been a part of various films like--Main Krishna Hoon and Life Ki Toh Lag Gayi. Not just acting but she was also known for her special item numbers that made her earn popularity.

