Aamir Khan seeks forgiveness from all on Jains' Kshama Parv

Wednesday, September 04, 2019
     
Taking to his Twitter handle, Aamir Khan wrote, "Michhami Dukkadam If I have ever, knowing or unknowingly, caused anyone any pain or hurt, I seek forgiveness from you with a bowed head and folded hands. Please forgive me Love a".

New Delhi Updated on: September 04, 2019 14:08 IST
Image Source : TWITTER

Superstar Aamir Khan has sought forgiveness from his followers in his latest social media posts. The actor took to Twitter and Instagram to post the message on the Jain festival 'Kshama Parv'. He said he sought forgiveness with a 'bowed head and folded hands'. 

"Michhami Dukkadam If I have ever, knowing or unknowingly, caused anyone any pain or hurt,  I seek forgiveness from you with a bowed head and folded hands. Please forgive me Love a," Aamir Khan posted on Twitter and Instagram.

Micchami Dukkadam, in Jain parlance, mean: "If I have offended you in any way, knowingly or unknowingly, in thought, word or action, then I seek your forgiveness."

This day -- of forgiveness -- is celebrated in Jainism on the last day (Samvatsari or Kshamavani) of Paryushana, one of the most important annual holy events of the Jain calendar. 

People seek forgiveness from all creatures of the world whom they may have harmed knowingly or unknowingly by uttering the phrase -- Micchami Dukkadam on the day of Samvatsari.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan will begin the shooting of his next project Laal Singh Chaddha in the upcoming month. He was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif.

