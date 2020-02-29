Shruti Haasan confesses getting lip fillers, revealed she was crazy about it

Shruti Haasan opens up about her struggle with PCOS

After hitting back on trolls with a savage Instagram post, actress Shruti Haasan opened up about her struggle with PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) and dysmenorrhea. Besides talking about her fluctuating weight, the actress also revealed why she opted for lip fillers. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Shruti revealed that there are a lot of celebrities who have undergone knife but have never admitted in public.

The actress said that she doesn't want young girls to think that she 'woke up looking like this'. “There are a lot of actors who will never admit they have stuff done to their faces, but I am not one of them. I don’t want young girls to think that I woke up looking like this. Being a child of famous people, I grew up in the public eye. Denying things like this seems silly to me,'' Shruti said.

Opening up about the nose surgery, Shruti revealed that after two injuries, her nose was crooked and hence, breathing didn't feel good. She even revealed that there was a time when she was obsessed with lip fillers. ''I didn’t like how thin my lips were. There was a time when I went crazy with lip fillers. It took me a couple of years of experimenting, but now I have come back a lot closer to my natural look,'' Shruti said.

The actress said that she knew everyone in Bollywood who were getting lip fillers but would claim to be using “lip balm or liprubbing lotion”.

Talking about PCOS, Shruti said that it is an every month battle. She said “it makes every menstrual cycle really painful for me. We can’t talk about it, because of the stigma attached to it and lack of awareness. There are many women like me, grappling with mood swings, weight gain, excess hair, hair loss, pimples and a lot more, that come with the territory. Every month is a battle.''

Shruti hit the headlines a few days ago when she shared a collage of two pictures clicked three days apart. In her post, the actress slammed the trolls for body-shaming her.