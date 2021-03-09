Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer to release in October

Bollywood actors Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin on Tuesday announced the release date of their upcoming film Looop Lapeta. The duo has been teasing fans with character posters and glimpses about their roles in the film. Now, the viewers will be able to watch them on the big screen on October 22. Taapsee said, "A comic-thriller we rarely get! Brace yourself to meet Savi and Satya..... #LooopLapeta in theatres this October 22, 2021."

The actress also shared a teaser of the film announcing their characters-- Taapsee as Savi ad Rahir as Satya. Tahir on the other hand wrote, "Get ready for the ride of your 'life' with Savi and Satya.... #LooopLapeta in theatres on October 22, 2021!"

Earlier, raising the excitement of the fans, the actors had shared a new still from the forthcoming film, giving a sneak-peek into Savi and Satya's (Tahir's character) 'world of fire and ice'. In the picture, Tahir was seen placing his head on Taapsee's lap while she held him in a loving embrace.

Taapsee captioned the post, "Satya ke liye, it was love at first fight. Aur main... Main bahut bhaag chuki thi. Ab bas paaon tikaana chahti thi. Life se maar khaane ki humein aadat ho gayi thi. Isiliye humne ek dusre ko hi, apna pain killer bana liya. Enter the world of fire n ice! #LooopLapeta #SatyaAndSavi." ("For Satya, it was love at the first fight. And me, I just wanted to stay still after all the running around. In the fight against life, we became pain-killers for each other. Enter the world of fire n ice").

Later, Tahir also posted the same picture on his Instagram account with a sweet note. He wrote, "Dearest Savi, tujhse mill kar meri life badal gayi (life has changed after I met you) and all it took is a day. Sometimes when we're together I can feel time standstill. When you laugh it seems to slip by. We obviously bend the definition of time and now, quite literally, that must be put to the test. The only stakes higher than live or die are love & loss. So run, run like you must to keep us going! I place my bets on you."

Looop Lapeta is an official remake of the 1998 German movie 'Run Lola Run', written and directed by Tom Tykwer. Franka Potente played the titular role of Lola, while the film also starred Moritz Bleibtreu. The German film followed a woman who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutsche Mark in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend's life. Helmed by filmmaker Aakash Bhatia, 'Looop Lapeta' is being bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar), and Aayush Maheshwari.