Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's BTS photo from Laal Singh Chaddha sets go viral

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor BTS photo from Laal Singh Chaddha sets go viral

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan are currently busy shooting for their film Laal Singh Chaddha. It has created a lot of buzz since the film has been announced. This will be a reunion of the two actors who were seen together in 3 Idiots. Laal Singh Chaddha is inspired by Tom Hanks' blockbuster Forrest Gump, which was based on a 1986 novel by the same name, written by Winston Groom. Tom Hanks played the lead character alongside Robert Wright and Gary Sinise. Now, a picture of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor posing with make-up artist, Pompy Hans has gone viral on social media.

In the picture, we can see the Veere Di Wedding actress donning a floral jacket and resting her head on Pompy's shoulder who is standing in between Kareena and Aamir. Mr. Perfectionist, on the other hand, is giving a wide smile in his clean-shaven look. Aamir is wearing a striped line white and blue-collar t-shirt and is also donning a pair of nerdy glasses. Take a look:

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi play supporting roles. The principal photography of the movie commenced in Chandigarh on 31 October 2019, with Aamir's mother Zeenat Hussain giving muhurat clap. The movie is all set to hit the theaters on Christmas 2020.

Besides Lal Singh Chaddha, Kareena will also be seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan and Radhika Madan and Karan Johar’s Takht starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Anil Kapoor.

