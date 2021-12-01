Wednesday, December 01, 2021
     
Punjab Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal to attend AAP's 'Tiranga Yatra' in Pathankot on December 2

CM Kejriwal has been frequently visiting Punjab ahead of 2022 assembly election. In the last 2 months, this will be his 6th visit to the poll-bound state.

Pathankot Updated on: December 01, 2021 11:38 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Arvind Kejriwal to attend AAP's 'Tiranga Yatra' in Pathankot on Dec 2. 

Highlights

  • AAP chief has been frequently visiting Punjab ahead of 2022 assembly election
  • This will be Arvind Kejriwal's 6th visit to poll-bound state in the last 2 months
  • Punjab Assembly elections have been scheduled to take place early next year

 

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit poll-bound Punjab to attend the party's 'Tiranga Yatra' in Pathankot on Thursday (December 02). Kejriwal will be accompanied by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia who is already on a five-day visit to Punjab.

The AAP chief has been frequently visiting Punjab ahead of the 2022 assembly election. In the last two months, this will be his sixth visit to the poll-bound state.

Punjab Assembly elections have been scheduled to take place early next year. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. 

Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party after winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. 

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

(With ANI inputs)

