Bookies predict massive victory for AAP, 50 plus seats

The international bookie market that was closely following the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday hinted -- as soon as the polling ended in the evening -- on the "broom" of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sweeping clean the "lotus" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the "hand" of the Congress.

According to sources, the bookies -- from Delhi to Dubai to London -- kept a close eye on the election-related developments right from the time the booths opened for polling at 8 a.m.

The bookies became active and began making predictions as soon as the polling ended in the national capital around 6 p.m., saying Delhi's ruling party would win 50 plus seats in the 70- member Assembly.

Delhi did not record even a 60 per cent voter turnout this year compared to over 60 per cent turnout in the 2015 Assembly polls.

According to the bookies, the AAP has benefited from this 'low' turnout.

'Shaheen Bagh' was also one of the most discussed subjects among the bookies.

"The AAP got votes mainly from those who were once Congress supporters. The AAP got a substantial share of votes from the slum dwellers, non-regularised colonies and 'Bangladeshi immigrants living secretly' in Delhi," a bookie said.

"The poor people need convenience. For example, free electricity, water, cheap transportation facilities etc. The AAP has provided all of them. Hence, even the Congress' vote share went to the AAP," the bookie added.

Another bookie said "unless something dramatic happens", Kejriwal should come back to power in Delhi.

According to the bookies, the BJP was looking to latch on to the Shaheen Bagh issue to keep the 'Lotus' afloat but now "Shaheen Bagh has dipped the Lotus".

The BJP has also suffered a massive blow due to the low turnout of voters.

Bookies predicted that the saffron party might bag around 15 seats and the Congress could get 2-4.

The votes will be counted on February 11.