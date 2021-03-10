BJP's victory certain in West Bengal, says PM Modi

Image Source : PTI (FILE) PM Modi waves to the crowd during a public meeting at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata ahead of West Bengal Assembly Polls. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will emerge victorious in the West Bengal Assembly polls. Addressing the BJP's parliamentary party meeting here, PM Modi asked the leaders to reach out to the public in the poll-bound state to fulfill their duties.

"BJP's victory is certain in West Bengal Assembly elections," he said, adding that "those who are on poll duty in the state should fulfill their responsibilities".

According to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, the Prime Minister asked the MPs to participate in 'Amrit Mahotsav' to mark 75 years of India's Independence. The 'Amrit Mahotsav' will start from March 12 from Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat.

"India's 75 years of Independence will be celebrated at 75 places across country for 75 weeks," Joshi said.

PM Modi also asked BJP MPs in parliamentary party meeting that they should act as facilitator in COVID vaccination drive.

The BJP's parliamentary party also passed a resolution applauding the prime minister for his able and effective leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. The resolution was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi. BJP president JP Nadda also addressed the party's parliamentary party meeting and said the party expanded its footprint and helped people during the pandemic, he said.

The BJP and ruling Trinamool Congress, headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, are spearheading intense election campaign in West Bengal with the saffron party deploying its enviable political machinery to capture power in the state which it has never ruled. Several Union ministers, MPs and other leaders recognised for their organisational and poll management skills have been roped in by the saffron party to drive its campaign in the state, with special attention on the seats which it considers winnable.

The saffron party made deep inroads in West Bengal by winning 18 of its 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 - only four less than ruling TMC. The BJP wants to project it as an alternative to the Trinamool Congress which is ruling the state since 2011 under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership.

The party is organising a series of events wherein it is highlighting the failures of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with a focus on political killings, minority appeasement, and poor handling of the COVID-19 situation. The saffron party expects to repeat the 2019 performance in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The eight phases polling will take place on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. Results will be declared on May 2. The term of West Bengal Legislative Assembly will expire on May 30.