Bihar Assembly election 2020: BJP's first list of 27 candidates out, Shreyasi Singh to contest from Jamui 

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released the first list of 27 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar. The party has fielded shooter Shreyasi Singh from the Jamui assembly seat. Shreyasi joined the BJP earlier this week. She is the daughter of former Banka MP, Digvijay Singh.

The BJP is contesting elections in an agreement with the Janata Dal (United). As per the seat-sharing pact announced earlier today, the BJP will contest from 121 seats while the JD(U) from 122. The BJP will accommodate the VIP from its quota and the JD(U) will take care of Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM.

Here's the first list of candidates

According to JD(U) national president Nitish Kumar, the Hindustani Awam Morcha will contest from seven seats. "The BJP has got 121 wherein new entrant Vikassheel Insaan Party of Mukesh Sahni will be accommodated," Kumar told reporters in Patna at a joint press conference.

The state will go to polls in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.

