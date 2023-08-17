UGC criticises Jadavpur University for submitting 'generic' report on student ragging, sexual harassment

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Ragging (Presentative Image)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has criticised Jadavpur University for submitting 'generic' report on alleged ragging and sexual harassment of a student in its campus. The anti-ragging committee at Jadavpur University, on August 15, has submitted a report to the UGC on preliminary findings of its inquiry into the death of a 17-year-old undergraduate student.

The UGC has reprimanded Jadavpur University for submitting a 'generic' report on alleged ragging, and sexual harassment of student, PTI reported. Moreover, the Department of Higher Education, West Bengal has constituted a fact-finding committee to identify the administrative lapses and infrastructure gaps and to ensure corrective measures should be taken on the incident of the unfortunate death of a first-year student.

In a letter, the DHE West Bengal has instructed committee to function with immediate effect and submit a report to the department within two weeks from the date of issue of this order. The Committee will include the Vice Chairperson (Academic) of West Bengal State Council of Higher Education, Special Commissioner, the University Branch (DHE), Director of Public Instruction and Member-Secretary (WBSCHE).