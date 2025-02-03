TS Inter Hall Tickets 2025 released for 1st, 2nd year practical exams on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, exams from today

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY TS Inter Hall Tickets 2025

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the TS Inter 2025 hall tickets for 1st year and 2nd year exams. Students appearing for the exam will be able to access their TS board hall ticket via the official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in. To download the same, students are required to enter their hall ticket number, as provided by the schools.

TS Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) practical exams for both 1st and 2nd-year are commencing from today, February 3. The exam will be held in two shifts, and students are required to report as per their slot. It is mandatory to carry the TS Inter practical hall ticket 2025 to the exam centre.

The official notice released by TSBIE states, "the Practical Examinations for both General and Vocational Courses shall be conducted from 03-02-2025 two sessions (Monday) to 22-02-2025 (Saturday) including Second Saturday and Sundays in i.e., from 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon (Morning session) and from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. (Afternoon session)."

TS Inter Hall Tickets 2025 1st, 2nd year: How to download

Go to the official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in

On the displayed homepage, click on the practical admit card link under “DOWNLOAD HALL TICKETS IPE MARCH 2025” notice

A new login page would open

Enter your hall ticket number and stream

Access the hall ticket and download it

Take a print out for the future references

Meanwhile, TSBIE has also issued a notification regarding expected technical glitches with the Computerised Government Services (CGG) portal. Owing to this, students with proper reason would be permitted to enter the examination hall even without a printed copy of their hall ticket. However, it is advised to keep a hard copy of the admit card handy.

Students must also note that the hall ticket has been released for English Practical Exam and Environmental Studies and Ethics Theory exams only. TSBIE Hall Tickets for theory exam of other subjects will be released shortly. TS Inter theory exams 2025 are expected to begin from March 5 for 1st year and from March 6 for the 2nd year classes.