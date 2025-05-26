Schools closed in these districts of Kerala due to heavy rains, check list Kozhikode district authorities urged local residents to exercise caution as the water level of Poonoorpuzha is above the danger level at Kolikkal and above the warning level in Kunnamangalam.

New Delhi:

All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and others in several districts of Kerala, have been closed today, May 26. This move comes after the Meteorological Department of India (IMD) issued rainfall alerts across fifteen districts of the state, including Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki. However, the exams will take place as scheduled. The weather department has outlined eleven districts under red alert; these are Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

IMD has also issued an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha. On the other hand, the department has issued a yellow alert for Lakshadweep.

In a post on the microblogging site X, IMD said, ''Moderate spell of rainfall likely to continue over Kerala, coastal Maharashtra including Mumbai, south Jharkhand, north Uttar Pradesh, and Meghalaya during the next 3 hours.''

Relief camps opened, authority warns people

Heavy downpours continued to wreak havoc in the northern districts of Kerala, where people were shifted to relief camps and safer locations in many places. According to PTI reports, heavy rainfall has caused widespread tree uprooting across the state, affecting villages, towns, and high ranges, while swollen water bodies threaten residents in several districts. With intense rains persisting, several tribal families from the Puzhamkuni hamlet in Wayanad's Sultan Bathery were moved to relief camps, district authorities stated on Monday. Relief camps were opened in Bathery, and the NDRF team is stationed in the district, they added. Kozhikode district authorities urged local residents to exercise caution as the water level of Poonoorpuzha is above the danger level at Kolikkal and above the warning level in Kunnamangalam.

Normal life disrupted

As per the latest radar imagery, moderate to intense spells of rainfall and gusty wind speeds reaching 60 km/h are expected in the districts of Idukki, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur, as reported by KSDMA sources. A moderate spell of rainfall and gusty wind speeds reaching 60 km/h are expected in Kollam, Alappuzha, and Kasaragod districts for the coming hours, they stated, according to PTI. KSDMA also mentioned that waterlogging on major roads and poor visibility in vehicles may lead to traffic congestion. They further warned of the possibility of landslides and landslips.