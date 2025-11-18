JNV admit card 2025 out for Class 6 entrance exam 2025; how to download at navodaya.gov.in JNV admit card 2025: JNVST Class 6 Phase One exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on December 13. Know how to download JNV hall ticket 2025 PDF at navodaya.gov.in.

New Delhi:

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) class 6 entrance exam 2025 admit card has been released, the candidates can check and download hall ticket PDF on the official website- navodaya.gov.in. JNVST Class 6 Phase One exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on December 13 and phase two on April 11.

The candidates can follow these steps to download JNV admit card 2025. To download JNV admit card 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- navodaya.gov.in and click on JNV hall ticket 2025 PDF link. Enter registration number, date of birth. JNV hall ticket 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save JNV hall ticket 2025 PDF and take a print out.

JNV hall ticket 2025 PDF at navodaya.gov.in: How to download

Visit the official website- navodaya.gov.in

Click on JNV hall ticket 2025 PDF link

Enter registration number, date of birth as the required login credentials

JNV hall ticket 2025 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save JNV admit card 2025 PDF and take a print out.

JNV admit card 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam center address, other details.

JNV Paper Pattern

The selection test will be held for a duration of two hours and will have 3 sections with only objective type questions. The question paper will comprise of 80 questions for a total of 100 marks.

Type of Test No. of Questions Marks Duration Mental ability Test 40 50 60 Minutes Arithmetic Test 20 25 30 Minutes Language Test 20 25 30 Minutes Total 80 100 2 Hours

For details on JNVST 2026, please visit the official website- navodaya.gov.in.