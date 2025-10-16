Live JEE Main Registration 2026 Live Updates: NTA JEE Main application process today at jeemain.nta.nic.in? JEE Main Registration 2026 Live Updates: The candidates can apply for JEE Main 2025 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once the registration process begins. Know how to apply for JEE Main 2025.

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains session one registration 2026 process will commence soon, the candidates can apply for JEE Main 2025 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once the registration process begins. Sources in NTA told India TV Digital that JEE Main application process is likely to begin this week, any date by October 18.

To apply for JEE Main 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- - jeemain.nta.ac.in and click on JEE Main January session registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main January session 2026 exam dates will be announced soon, the candidates can check and download the entire exam schedule on the official website- jeemain.nta.ac.in.