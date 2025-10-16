Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. JEE Main Registration 2026 Live Updates: NTA JEE Main application process today at jeemain.nta.nic.in?

  Live JEE Main Registration 2026 Live Updates: NTA JEE Main application process today at jeemain.nta.nic.in?

JEE Main Registration 2026 Live Updates: The candidates can apply for JEE Main 2025 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once the registration process begins. Know how to apply for JEE Main 2025.

JEE Main Registration 2026 Live Updates: Know how to apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main Registration 2026 Live Updates: Know how to apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in Image Source : PTI File Photo
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains session one registration 2026 process will commence soon, the candidates can apply for JEE Main 2025 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once the registration process begins. Sources in NTA told India TV Digital that JEE Main application process is likely to begin this week, any date by October 18. 

To apply for JEE Main 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- - jeemain.nta.ac.in and click on JEE Main January session registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a print out. 

JEE Main Registration 2026: Steps to apply at jeemain.nta.ac.in

  • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.ac.in
  • Click on JEE Main application process link
  • Fill JEE Main application form with details
  • Upload required documents
  • Pay application fee and click on submit
  • Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

JEE Main January session 2026 exam dates will be announced soon, the candidates can check and download the entire exam schedule on the official website- jeemain.nta.ac.in.   

Live updates :JEE Main Registration 2026 Live Updates: NTA JEE Main application process today at jeemain.nta.nic.in? Know how to apply

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 11:59 AM (IST)Oct 16, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main Registration 2026 Live Updates: Documents required to updated

    • Aadhaar card: Aadhaar card should be updated with correct name, date of birth (as per Class 10 certificate), latest photograph, address and father's name.
    • UDID card: UDID card should be valid, updated and renewed as required.
    • Category certificate: The category certificate (EWS/ SC/ ST/ OBC) should be updated and valid. 
  • 11:58 AM (IST)Oct 16, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main Registration 2026 Live Updates: Official website to apply

    The candidates can apply for JEE Main January session 2026 on the official website- jeemain.nta.ac.in.    

     

  • 11:57 AM (IST)Oct 16, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main Registration 2026 Live Updates: Steps to apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

    Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.ac.in
    Click on JEE Main application process link
    Fill JEE Main application form with details
    Upload required documents
    Pay application fee and click on submit
    Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

  • 11:57 AM (IST)Oct 16, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main Registration 2026 Live Updates: How to apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

    To apply for JEE Main January session 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.ac.in and click on JEE Main January session registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a print out.    

     

  • 11:57 AM (IST)Oct 16, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main Registration 2026 Live Updates: JEE application process dates

    Sources in NTA told India TV Digital that JEE Main application process is likely to begin this week, any date between October 14 and 18.  

     

  • 11:55 AM (IST)Oct 16, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main Registration 2026 Live Updates: Is NTA JEE Main application process today?

    JEE Main application process will commence soon on the official website, the candidates can apply on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.  

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education
Jee (main) Exam
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\