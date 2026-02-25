JEE Main April session 2026 correction window dates: Check editable fields; know how to make corrections

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains April session registration 2026 correction window will be closed today, February 25. Following the closure of application process, JEE Main April session correction window will be opened on February 27, the candidates who wish to make corrections in the application form can do so till February 28 on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

This opportunity is being provided for all those candidates who have applied as a fresh candidate for the JEE (Main) – 2026 Session-2, as well as for those candidates who had applied for JEE (Main) 2026 Session-1 and also registered for JEE (Main) 2026 Session-2. All the registered candidates for the said Examination are advised to visit jeemain.nta.nic.in and verify their particulars. They are further advised to make in their particulars, in their respective Application Form, if required, JEE Main notification mentioned.

Editable fields in JEE Main application form

Mobile number

Email address

Residential address (present/permanent)

Emergency contact details

Photograph of candidate

Candidate name

Father name

Mother name

Exam city selection

Medium of exam

Date of birth

Gender

Category

Sub category/ Pwd

Signature.

JEE Main April session 2026: How to make corrections in application forms

Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Navigate the link to the 'JEE Main 2026 session 2 application forms'

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to enter your credentials

Make corrections in your submitted application form

Pay application fee and submit

Save and download JEE Main 2026 session application form for future reference.

JEE Main: Eligibility criteria

The final examination of the 10+2 system, conducted by any recognized Central/ State Board, such as the Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi; Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi

Intermediate or two-year Pre-University examination conducted by a recognized Board/University

Final examination of the two-year course of the Joint Services Wing of the National Defense Academy

Senior Secondary School Examination conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling with a minimum of five subjects

Any Public School/ Board/ University examination in India or any foreign country is recognized as equivalent to the 10+2 system by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU)

Higher Secondary Certificate Vocational Examination.

For details on JEE Main April session registration 2026, please visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.