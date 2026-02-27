CBSE 10th AI Paper Analysis 2026: How was the paper? Check students and teachers' reactions

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted Class 10 Artificial Intelligence (AI) paper today, February 27. The Class 10 Artificial Intelligence (AI) paper was held from 10:30 am to 1:30 PM. As per students, the paper was well-balanced, questions were strictly based on the prescribed syllabus.

According to the Principal Alka Kapur, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, "The Class 10 Artificial Intelligence examination was well-received by students, who expressed satisfaction with the overall paper. They reported that all questions were strictly based on the prescribed syllabus and were not difficult to attempt. The question paper was thoughtfully designed, well-balanced, and appropriately structured without being lengthy.

The paper effectively catered to students of varying abilities. The 4-mark questions, particularly those based on Bag of Words and Confusion Matrix, were considered scoring and straightforward. Additionally, most of the multiple-choice questions were application-based, encouraging conceptual understanding rather than rote learning.

Overall, the examination was comprehensive, fair, and student-friendly."

Deepika Aggarwal, PGT- Computer Science, Silverline Prestige School - "Easy and student-friendly, with most students finding the papers simple, clear, and manageable to complete on time; the questions focused mainly on practical understanding and basic concepts rather than rote memorization, and many were similar to those in the official CBSE sample papers and handbook, making the overall exam straightforward and well-balanced."