BSE Telangana TS SSC time table 2026 soon at bse.telangana.gov.in; Check exam schedule of last 5 years TS SSC time table 2026: The candidates who will appear for the TS SSC exam can check and download the time table on the official website- bse.telangana.gov.in. Last year, TS SSC exam was held between March 21 and April 4.

New Delhi:

The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana) will release the TS SSC time table 2026 soon. The candidates who will appear for the TS SSC exam can check and download the time table on the official website- bse.telangana.gov.in. Last year, TS SSC exam was held between March 21 and April 4.

The candidates can follow these steps to download TS SSC time table 2026 PDF. To download TS SSC time table, candidates need to visit the official website- bse.telangana.gov.in and click on TS SSC time table PDF link. BSE Telangana TS SSC time table 2026 pdf will appear on the screen for download, save TS SSC time table 2026 PDF and take a print out.

TS SSC exam schedule 2026 PDF: How to download at bse.telangana.gov.in

Visit the official website- bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on TS SSC date sheet 2026 PDF link

TS SSC date sheet 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save TS SSC date sheet 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

TS SSC exam date 2026: Check exam schedule of last 5 years

2025- March 21- April 4

2024- March 18- April 2

2023- April 3- 13

2022- May 23- June 1

2021- May 17- 26.

How to download TS SSC admit card at bse.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC admit card 2026 once released, will be available for download on the official website- bse.telangana.gov.in. To download BSE Telangana TS SSC hall ticket 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- bse.telangana.gov.in and click on TS SSC hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. TS SSC hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen, save TS SSC admit card PDF and take a print out.

For details on TS SSC exam 2025, please visit the official website- bse.telangana.gov.in.