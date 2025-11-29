The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Class 10 and 12 date sheet 2026 today.
Bihar Board BSEB 10th, 12th date sheet 2026 to be out today; details here
BSEB 10th, 12th date sheet 2026 will be released today.
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
After breakfast meet with Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah says 'no confusion, no differences'
-
National Herald Case hearing adjourned: Delhi court defers ED chargesheet cognisance to December 16
-
Delhi Police seek details of doctors holding degrees from Pakistan, Bangladesh in Red Fort blast cas
-
Cyclone Ditwah School Holiday: Schools closed in Tamil Nadu; Pondicherry University postpones exams
Advertisement
Advertisement