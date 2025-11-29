AIBE 20 exam 2025 tomorrow; reporting time, exam centre guidelines AIBE 20 exam 2025: AIBE 2025 will be held in a single shift from 1 PM to 4 PM, the candidates are required to report at the exam centre by 11:30 am. Check exam centre guidelines.

New Delhi:

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE-20) is scheduled to be held on Sunday, November 30. AIBE 2025 will be held in a single shift from 1 PM to 4 PM, the candidates are required to report at the exam centre by 11:30 am. The candidates who will appear for AIBE 20 exam 2025 need to carry admit card at the exam centre and should report on time. The candidates who have not downloaded AIBE admit card can download it from the official portal- allindiabarexamination.com.

AIBE 2025 exam 2025 centre guidelines

Reporting time: The candidates need to report at the exam centre half an hour to an hour before the exam. For AIBE 20 exam 2025 to commence at 1 PM, the candidates need to report by 11:30 am.

Admit card: The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the CAT admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Restricted items: Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

How to download AIBE 20 admit card 2025

The candidates can follow these steps to download AIBE 20 hall ticket PDF. To download AIBE 20 hall ticket PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- allindiabarexamination.com and click on AIBE 20 hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- Login ID, Password. AIBE 20 hall ticket 2025 PDF will be available for download, save AIBE 20 admit card PDF and take a print out.

AIBE 20 paper pattern

AIBE 20 will be held in offline format, the paper consists of 100 multiple-choice question (MCQ) of 100 marks. The duration of the paper is 3 hours and 30 minutes, the exam has no negative marking.

For details on AIBE 20 exam 2025, please visit the official website- allindiabarexamination.com.