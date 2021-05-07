Osmania University BE, PG exams results declared, here's how to check

Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE Osmania University BE, PG exam results available at osmania.ac.in

Osmania University BE, PG exam results: The Osmania University has released the results for the various postgraduate examinations conducted in November last year. The university also declared the results for the BE VII semester (regular and backlog) exams held in March this year. Candidates appeared in both the exam can check the result through the website- osmania.ac.in.

Osmania University PG/ BE semester exam results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- osmania.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link which read-- exam results

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page of Osmania University

Step 4: Enter your hall ticket number

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download result, take a print out for further reference.

Students who are not satisfied with the marks secured in particular subject in the University semester exam can apply for revaluation. The dates will be announced at the varsity website- osmania.ac.in.

