OJEE result 2020 released. Check the list of toppers

Friday, November 06, 2020
     
India TV News Desk
Bhubaneswar Updated on: November 06, 2020 20:47 IST
OJEE result 2020 released: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE 2020) results have been released Skill development and technical education minister Premananda Nayak on the official website -- ojee.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check their results. This year, Sovit Patel from Titilagarh in Balangir district has topped in the BTech course while Shyam Sundar Patel from Bhubaneswar has topped the entrance test for the MTech course.

Here is the OJEE result 2020 toppers list: 

Name of toppers Courses
Sovit Patel  BTech
Shyam Sundar Patel MTech
Subhakanta Sahoo MBA
Joydeep Dey MCA
Soumya Ranjan Routray BPharm
Parimita Sahu MPharm
Bharat Bhusan MArch
Rajat Kumar Dalai integrated MBA
Gyanada Panda MPlan

This year, as many as 79,754 students registered for the examination, out of which only 49,267 candidates had appeared. 

