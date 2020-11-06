OJEE result 2020 released. Check the list of toppers

Image Source : FILE OJEE result 2020 released

OJEE result 2020 released: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE 2020) results have been released Skill development and technical education minister Premananda Nayak on the official website -- ojee.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check their results. This year, Sovit Patel from Titilagarh in Balangir district has topped in the BTech course while Shyam Sundar Patel from Bhubaneswar has topped the entrance test for the MTech course.

Here is the OJEE result 2020 toppers list:

Name of toppers Courses Sovit Patel BTech Shyam Sundar Patel MTech Subhakanta Sahoo MBA Joydeep Dey MCA Soumya Ranjan Routray BPharm Parimita Sahu MPharm Bharat Bhusan MArch Rajat Kumar Dalai integrated MBA Gyanada Panda MPlan

This year, as many as 79,754 students registered for the examination, out of which only 49,267 candidates had appeared.

