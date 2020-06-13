Image Source : FILE PHOTO Karnataka launches UPSC training academy for poor students

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday inaugurated the Sardar Vallabhbhai Academy, an institute for economically under-privileged students to prepare for competitive examinations.

"The Sardar Vallabhbhai Academy is an initiative in association with the BBMP and the Chief Minister's Urban Planning Project for the benefit of poor students in competitive examinations," said Yediyurappa.

The academy will enable poor students to prepare for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) examinations, for jobs such as IAS, IPS, IRS, Group I officers and others.

"The academy will benefit the poor students preparing for competitive exams," said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner, B.H. Anil Kumar.

Similarly, as part of the Chief Minister's city plan, Yediyurappa also inaugurated an organic fertiliser unit.

Bengaluru South MP, Tejasvi Surya, and BBMP Mayor, M. Goutham Kumar, were also present on the occasion.

