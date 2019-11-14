CTET Admit Card 2019 to be released next week. Direct Link

CTET Admit Card 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release CTET 2019 Admit Card online by next week. A notification was posted on official website -- ctet.nic.in -- stating that CTET 2019 admit card would be released online tentatively by next week. Those who have applied for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can visit official website ctet.nic.in to check more details on release of CTET Admit Card 2019. We are also providing you direct link to get your CTET 2019 Admit Card as and when it releases.

CTET 2019 Exam:

Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 or CTET 2019 will be held on December 8, 2019. CTET 2019 Results are expected to release within six weeks from the examination day, ie, December 8, 2019. CTET 2019 exam will be conducted in two sessions. Paper 1 will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12 noon. Paper 2 will be held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. CTET 2019 Exam will take place in Offline mode.

CTET Admit Card 2019 is expected to be released next week.