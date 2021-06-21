Follow us on Image Source : ANI CBSE develops IT system to assist schools tabulate Class 12 Board exam results

CBSE 12th results 2021: In order to facilitate schools in implementing policy for tabulation of marks/grades for Class 12 Board Examination 2021, the IT department of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has developed a portal in a very short span of time.

While a policy for tabulation of marks for Class 12 Board Examinations 2021 has already been issued, the new system aims to ease calculation work, reduce time and address other hassles.

This system will also pre-populate marks of Class X of the students passed from CBSE. Efforts will also be made to take other Boards' class X results data.

It further added that the CBSE would continuously communicate with all the schools to ensure that results are prepared by schools without problems.

According to the board, the portal will have the following sections:

Internal grades upload

Practical/ projects/ internal assesment marks upload

Class 12 data verification for class 10 roll no., board and year of passing

Availability of historical performance of schools to be taken as reference for moderation

Class 11 theory marks data entry and upload

Class 12 theory marks data entry and upload

Class 12 complete tabulation sheet for checking, moderation of theory marks (Class 11 and 12), upload

The CBSE will also establish a help desk to assist schools in preparation of results for both Class X and Class XII from next week.

It further noted that schools will have to provide Class X theory marks for only those students who passed class X from other Boards and Class XI final theory marks should also be kept ready in soft form.

"Similarly, Class XII proposed final theory marks based on Unit tests, Mid Terms and Pre-Boards should also be kept ready by the schools," it said, adding that a portal would soon be made available for updating of information about class X roll no, board and year.

On June 1, the CBSE Board Class XII examinations were cancelled in light of 'uncertain conditions due to COVID'.

On April 14, Board Exams for Class 10th and 12th exams have been postponed, said the Union Ministry of Education on Wednesday after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, the CBSE said it will evaluate class 12 students for theory based on 30 per cent marks from class 10 board, 30 per cent from class 11 and 40 per cent from marks based on the performance in the unit, the midterm, and pre-board tests.

Marks obtained by class 12 students in practical and internal assessment on an actual basis as uploaded by schools on CBSE Portal will be also considered in deciding final results.

ALSO READ | CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Board Results 2021 will be out by July 31: SC told

ALSO READ | Parents, students flag concerns over CBSE, CISCE evaluation formulas for class 12 results

Latest Education News