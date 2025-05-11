UGC NET June 2025 application window closes tomorrow, apply now! UGC NET June 2025 application window will be closed tomorrow, May 12. All those who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so before the closure of application form. Check important dates, how to apply, fee, and other relevant information.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close its extended registration window tomorrow, May 12. All those who have not yet submitted their applications for the upcoming UGC NET 2025 June exam can do so before the deadline. The last date for paying the UGC NET application fee is May 13, and the application correction window will open from May 14 to May 15. Aspirants are advised to carefully review the eligibility criteria, ensure all details are correctly filled, and upload required documents before the deadline to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website. Originally, the registration submission last date was May 7, 2025. The exam was scheduled to be conducted from June 21 to 30.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in a Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognised by UGC. Candidates who are pursuing their Master’s degree or equivalent course, or candidates who have appeared for their qualifying Master’s degree (final year) examination and whose result is still awaited

or candidates whose qualifying examinations have been delayed may also apply for this test.

Age limit

JRF- Not more than 30 years as on the 01st day of the month in which the examination is concluded i.e. 01.06.2025. Assistant Professor/Associate Professor: No age bar

How to apply?

Visit the official website of NTA, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Navigate the link to the 'UGC NET 2025 application'.

It will redirect you to a login where you need to register yourself.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the UGC NET 2025 application form for future reference.

UGC NET Application Fee 2025