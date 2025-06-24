UGC NET 2025 admit card out for June 27, direct link here UGC NET 2025 admit card has been released for the June 27 exam. Candidates who registered for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) can download their hall tickets from the official website of NTA: ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Check details here.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2025 admit cards. Candidates who registered for the UGC NET 2025 exam can download their admit cards for the exam scheduled on 27 June from the official NTA-ugcnet.nta.ac.in website. Previously, the agency released admit cards for the 25 June exam. The entrance exam is set to take place from 25 to 29 June. Admit cards for the remaining exams will be available in due course.

Candidates taking the UGC NET 2025 exam are advised to download their call letters promptly to avoid last-minute congestion on the official website. They should also cross-check their details on their exam city and admit cards beforehand, and plan their travel accordingly. To download the UGC NET 2025 admit card, candidates can follow the simple steps below.

How to download the UGC NET 2025 admit card?

Follow these steps to obtain the UGC NET June 2025 Admit Card:

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link labelled UGC NET June 2025 Admit Card.

Enter the necessary login details, such as your application number and date of birth.

Your admit card will display on the screen.

Verify all the details carefully and download the admit card.

Print a copy of the admit card for future reference.

The UGC NET 2025 first shift exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The detailed subject-wise schedule for the UGC NET June 2025 exam is available on the official website.

UGC NET 2025 admit card direct download link

UGC NET 2025 exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD.’ and ‘admission to PhD only’ in Indian universities and colleges.