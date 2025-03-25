Rajasthan REET 2024 answer keys released for Level 1 and Level 2, direct link here Rajasthan REET 2024 answer keys for level 1 and level 2 have been released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download their answer keys from the official website, reet2024.co.in.

Rajasthan REET 2024 answer keys: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the answer keys for the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET). Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download their answer keys from the official website, reet2024.co.in.

Rajasthan REET 2024 exam was conducted on February 27 and 28, 2025 for Level 1 and Level 2. The board released the REET 2024 question papers for both levels. Now, the board has released the answer keys on its website. Candidates can now download their OMR sheets after logging into the candidate portal on the REET 2024 website.

How to download REET Answer Key 2025?

Visit the official website, reet2024.co.in.

Navigate the link to the 'REET Answer Key 2025'

Now, click on the respective link of the REET answer key 2025 of level 1 and 2.

Enter your credentials, such as registration number and password, and submit.

Rajasthan REET 2024 answer keys will appear on the screen.

Download Rajasthan REET 2024 answer keys and save it for future reference.

What's next?

Candidates who have any doubts about the Rajasthan REET 2024 answer keys, can raise objections through the online mode. They will have to pay a fee per question as determined by the board. The board will review all representations, and if they are found valid, necessary corrections will be made before releasing the final answer keys, which will be used for preparing REET 2025 results.





REET Answer Key 2025 Objection Challan Link