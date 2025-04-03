NEET MDS 2025 registration reopens, check eligibility, application fee, and exam dates The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has restarted the registration window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) for the academic session 2025. Candidates are advised to check the official notification before submitting their application

NEET MDS 2025 registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has reopened the registration window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) for the academic session 2025.Eligible candidates who will complete their internship by June 30 can submit their application forms by April 6. Please note that no applications will be entertained after the deadline. Only registered candidates will be allowed to take the entrance exam. Notably, the government has extended the internship completion deadline for NEET MDS to June 30.

The edit window for students completing their internship between April 1, 2025, and June 30, 2025, will remain open until April 9, 2025. The exam is scheduled for April 19, and admit cards will be released on April 15. Candidates are advised to check the official notification before submitting their application forms.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of NBEMS, natboard.edu.in. Navigate to the 'NEET MDS 2025 registration' link. Register yourself by providing essential details. On successful registration, proceed with the application form. Fill out the application form, upload image, signature, and submi. Take a printout of the NEET MDS 2025 application form for future reference.

Application Fee

Candidates who are willing to apply for the medical entrance exam have to pay an application fee through an online mode. Candidates belonging to the general, EWS and OBC categories have to pay Rs 3,500, while other category candidates have to pay INR 2,500 as the registration fee.

Official Notice

Exam Pattern

NEET MDS 2025 exam will consist of 240 multiple choice questions, each with four answer options in English. Candidates will have a choice of selecting correct/best/most suitable response/answer from the four options presented in each question. The duration of the exam will be three hours. There will be a negative marking of 25 per cent. There will be no deductions for unanswered/unattempted questions.

What is NEET MDS?

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) is an entrance exam conducted by NBE for admission to all postgraduate dental courses offered by the institutions in India.