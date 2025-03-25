MAH MBA CET 2025 admit card released, direct link here MAH MBA CET 2025 admit card has been released by the State Common Entrance Cell. Candidates who registered for the entrance exam can download their exam call letters from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

MBA CET 2025 exam will be conducted on April 1, 2, and 3 at various exam centres in two shifts. The first shift will run from 7.30 AM to 11.30 AM and the second will be started in the Afternoon from 12.30 to 4.30 PM. Candidates can check their exam venues, and exam details on the admit cards.

How to download MAH MBA CET 2025 admit card?

Candidates can download MAH MBA CET 2025 admit card by following the easy steps given below.

Go to the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Navigate the link to the MAH MBA CET Admit Card 2025.

It will redirect you to the login window.

Enter your required details on the login page.

MAH MBA CET Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save MAH MBA CET Admit Card 2025 for future reference.

MAH MBA CET 2025 admit card direct download link

Details on admit cards

Candidates can check the following details on admit cards. In case of any error, they can reach out to the concerned official authority.